Technologies > Server-side Languages > Historical Trend > Yearly

Historical yearly trends in the usage statistics of server-side programming languages for websites

This report shows the historical trends in the usage of the top server-side programming languages since January 2014.

2014

1 Jan 2015

1 Jan 2016

1 Jan 2017

1 Jan 2018

1 Jan 2019

1 Jan 2020

1 Jan 2021

1 Jan 2022

1 Jan 2023

1 Jan 2024

1 Jan 2025

4 Jan PHP 80.3% 80.6% 80.0% 80.0% 80.2% 78.9% 78.9% 79.1% 78.1% 77.7% 76.7% 75.2% 75.1% Ruby 0.6% 0.9% 1.1% 1.3% 1.6% 2.4% 3.0% 4.3% 6.0% 5.3% 5.6% 6.2% 6.2% ASP.NET 17.8% 16.7% 15.6% 14.8% 13.5% 11.8% 10.6% 9.3% 8.0% 7.4% 6.6% 5.4% 5.4% Java 2.6% 2.8% 3.1% 3.3% 3.4% 4.0% 3.7% 3.2% 3.7% 4.6% 4.7% 5.0% 5.0% JavaScript 0.1% 0.1% 0.2% 0.3% 0.4% 0.7% 0.8% 1.2% 1.8% 2.3% 3.1% 4.0% 4.0% Scala 0.2% 0.2% 0.3% 0.5% 1.2% 1.6% 1.8% 2.3% 2.8% 3.0% 3.8% 3.8% static files 1.5% 1.5% 1.6% 2.1% 1.8% 1.6% 1.5% 1.9% 1.8% 1.7% 1.7% Python 1.7% 1.6% 1.7% 1.6% 1.3% 1.1% 1.3% 1.4% 1.4% 1.3% 1.4% 1.3% 1.3% ColdFusion 0.8% 0.7% 0.7% 0.6% 0.6% 0.5% 0.5% 0.3% 0.3% 0.3% 0.3% 0.2% 0.2% Perl 0.6% 0.5% 0.5% 0.4% 0.3% 0.3% 0.2% 0.2% 0.2% 0.2% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% Erlang 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% Miva Script 0.1% <0.1% <0.1% <0.1% <0.1% <0.1% <0.1% <0.1% <0.1% <0.1% <0.1%

The diagram shows only server-side programming languages with more than 1% usage.







Learn more Find more details in our extensive server-side programming languages market reports.









